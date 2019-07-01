Sharks' Joe Pavelski: Finds new home in Dallas

Pavelski (lower body) signed a three-year, $21 million contract with the Stars on Monday.

It's unusual to see an NHL team lose its captain in free agency, but that's precisely how it has unfolded for the Sharks, a franchise still looking for a Stanley Cup win after 28 years of existence. Pavelski compiled 761 points (355 goals, 406 assists) through 963 career contests with San Jose. Despite the Stars averaging a mere 2.5 goals per game last season, we don't expect the three-time NHL All-Star to miss a beat in his new digs. After all, the Stars made a deep run in the 2019 playoffs, and Pavs joins forces with offensive stalwart Tyler Seguin on the top line and No. 1 power-play unit.