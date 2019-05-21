Sharks' Joe Pavelski: Game-time call for Game 6

Pavelski (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision against the Blues on Tuesday, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.

Pavelski didn't take part in the morning skate, but could still be available for Tuesday's tilt. The club will already be without Tomas Hertl (undisclosed) or Erik Karlsson (groin), so the potential loss of Pavelski would severely hurt the team's chances of forcing a Game 7 back in San Jose. Since returning from a head injury in Game 7 versus Colorado, the Wisconsin native notched two goals, three assists and 10 shots in six appearances. If Pavelski is unable to play, Joe Thornton would be the most likely candidate to slot into a top-six role.