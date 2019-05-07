Sharks' Joe Pavelski: Game-time call Wednesday
Pavelski (head) will be a game-time decision for Wednesday's Game 7 clash with Colorado, Tim Campbell of NHL.com reports.
Pavelski hasn't played in this second-round series against the Avs after suffering a head injury in Game 7 versus Vegas. Having a world-class player of his caliber, 38 goals and 26 assists this season, back in the lineup would be a huge boost for the Sharks' attack. If Pavelski does suit up, he figures to replace Gustav Nyquist on the top line and would likely relegate Joonas Donskoi or Michael Haley to the press box.
