Sharks' Joe Pavelski: Hampered by lower-body issue
Pavelski is specifically dealing with a lower-body injury, with Sharks coach Peter DeBoer deeming the center's status "a little longer than day-to-day," Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.
The Sharks don't play again until Thursday's road clash with the Kings, so we'll have to see if the captain ends up traveling to Los Angeles for that one. Pavelski missed his first contest of the 2018-19 campaign Monday, resulting in a 7-3 loss to the Golden Knights. Expect to see more of Barclay Goodrow as long as Pavelski is held out.
