Sharks' Joe Pavelski: Happy in San Jose

Pavelski would like to finish his career with the Sharks, the only NHL team he's ever known, Paul Gackle of The Mercury News reports.

Pavelski has the option to walk as an unrestricted free agent in the summer, but as noted by Gackle, the captain's focus is squarely on trying to help the Sharks win the Stanley Cup for the first time in franchise history. Lauded for his hockey smarts, Pavelski has produced 18 goals and 45 assists through 52 games this season. At 34 years old and in his 13th season, the three-time NHL All-Star is scoring at a faster rate than ever before.