Sharks' Joe Pavelski: In doubt for Game 1
Pavelski (head) is doubtful for Friday's Game 1 clash with Colorado, Greg Wyshynski of ESPN.com reports.
Anybody who saw Pavelski's injury won't be surprised to see the center is set to miss Friday's matchup. In seven playoff contests, the Wisconsin native notched two goals and two assists, including a pair of power-play points, and won't be easily replaced. If Michael Haley (ankle) and Joonas Donskoi (undisclosed) remain on the shelf as well, the Sharks will need to call-up a player from the minors to fill out the lineup or consider playing with seven defensemen.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...