Sharks' Joe Pavelski: In doubt for Game 1

Pavelski (head) is doubtful for Friday's Game 1 clash with Colorado, Greg Wyshynski of ESPN.com reports.

Anybody who saw Pavelski's injury won't be surprised to see the center is set to miss Friday's matchup. In seven playoff contests, the Wisconsin native notched two goals and two assists, including a pair of power-play points, and won't be easily replaced. If Michael Haley (ankle) and Joonas Donskoi (undisclosed) remain on the shelf as well, the Sharks will need to call-up a player from the minors to fill out the lineup or consider playing with seven defensemen.