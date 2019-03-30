Sharks' Joe Pavelski: Inching closer to return

Pavelski (undisclosed) is expected to return "soon," Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.

It's not abundantly clear just how soon the Sharks captain will be ready to go, but reading between the lines, he won't be in action against the Golden Knights on Saturday night. San Jose has lost seven straight games, but the Pacific Division club has a spot reserved for the postseason, so there may not be a ton of urgency in getting Pavelski back in the lineup with five regular-season games remaining.