Sharks' Joe Pavelski: Keeps up hot streak
Pavelski recorded an assist and two hits in Tuesday's overtime loss to the Oilers.
Pavelski won a faceoff back to Brent Burns, who fired a shot on net. The rebound was picked up by Joonas Donskoi and sent to the back of the net. Pavelski's face-off prowess was on full display Tuesday, winning 14 of 19 tries (74 percent). Pavelski now has a six goals and four assists in the last five games and will look to carry the flame into Friday's game against the Canucks.
