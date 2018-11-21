Sharks' Joe Pavelski: Keeps up hot streak

Pavelski recorded an assist and two hits in Tuesday's overtime loss to the Oilers.

Pavelski won a faceoff back to Brent Burns, who fired a shot on net. The rebound was picked up by Joonas Donskoi and sent to the back of the net. Pavelski's face-off prowess was on full display Tuesday, winning 14 of 19 tries (74 percent). Pavelski now has a six goals and four assists in the last five games and will look to carry the flame into Friday's game against the Canucks.