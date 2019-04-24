Sharks' Joe Pavelski: Leaves with scary injury
Pavelski exited Tuesday's Game 7 versus the Golden Knights with an upper-body injury, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.
Midway through the third period, Pavelski lost his balance and fell head first into the ice after being cross-checked by Cody Eakin. Pavelski was bloodied by the incident and laid on the ice for a while before heading to the locker room. Eakin was given a five-minute major and a game misconduct for the incident. Pavelski isn't expected to return.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...