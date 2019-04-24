Sharks' Joe Pavelski: Leaves with scary injury

Pavelski exited Tuesday's Game 7 versus the Golden Knights with an upper-body injury, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.

Midway through the third period, Pavelski lost his balance and fell head first into the ice after being cross-checked by Cody Eakin. Pavelski was bloodied by the incident and laid on the ice for a while before heading to the locker room. Eakin was given a five-minute major and a game misconduct for the incident. Pavelski isn't expected to return.