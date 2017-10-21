Sharks' Joe Pavelski: Lights lamp in victory
Pavelski scored to help seal a 3-0 Friday victory over New Jersey.
Scoring in back-to-back games is an encouraging sign for Pavelski after he had two points in Tuesday's win over Montreal. If he can use this Mid-Atlantic road swing to stay hot, it'll pay dividends for both the Sharks and his owners.
