Sharks' Joe Pavelski: Lights lamp in victory

Pavelski scored to help seal a 3-0 Friday victory over New Jersey.

Scoring in back-to-back games is an encouraging sign for Pavelski after he had two points in Tuesday's win over Montreal. If he can use this Mid-Atlantic road swing to stay hot, it'll pay dividends for both the Sharks and his owners.

