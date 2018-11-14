Sharks' Joe Pavelski: Lights lamp twice in win

Pavelski scored two goals in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Predators.

Pavelski scored a power-play goal in the first period, and he tied the game 4-4 late in the third frame off a pass from Marcus Sorensen. Joe Thornton sent home the game-winning score just 13 seconds later. Pavelski is smoking hot with three goals, two assists and a plus-5 rating over the last two contests.