Sharks' Joe Pavelski: Nets third goal
Pavelski potted a goal in a 3-2 loss to the Devils on Sunday.
Pavelski was held off the scoresheet in his first three games but now has three goals over his last three. San Jose's captain should see his scoring increase once the team's power play improves, as they've scored just five goals on 21 chances this season.
More News
-
Sharks' Joe Pavelski: Notches two goals versus Flyers•
-
Sharks' Joe Pavelski: Moves back to wing•
-
Sharks' Joe Pavelski: Scores team's final goal•
-
Sharks' Joe Pavelski: Shows frustration in ugly loss•
-
Sharks' Joe Pavelski: Strikes for two power-play points•
-
Sharks' Joe Pavelski: Tallies two assists•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...