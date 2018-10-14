Sharks' Joe Pavelski: Nets third goal

Pavelski potted a goal in a 3-2 loss to the Devils on Sunday.

Pavelski was held off the scoresheet in his first three games but now has three goals over his last three. San Jose's captain should see his scoring increase once the team's power play improves, as they've scored just five goals on 21 chances this season.

