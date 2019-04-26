Sharks' Joe Pavelski: No go for Game 1

As expected, Pavelski (head) won't be in the lineup for Friday's Game 1 against Colorado, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

This news comes as no surprise considering Pavelski just suffered a frightening head injury during Tuesday's Game 7 win over the Golden Knights. The Sharks have yet to release any details regarding a potential timetable for the veteran pivot's recovery, but at this point he should probably be considered questionable at best for Sunday's Game 2 against the Avalanche.