Sharks' Joe Pavelski: Not expected for Game 2
Pavelski (head) is not expected to suit up in Sunday's Game 2 against the visiting Avalanche, David Satriano of NHL.com reports.
Pavelski appears to still be feeling the effects of the scary injury he sustained in Game 7 against Vegas, and will continue to sit out. The Sharks' captain reportedly hasn't skated since the injury, so he was considered a long shot for Game 2. The 34-year-old's status is still considered day-to-day, and his next chance to play is in Game 3 on Tuesday.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...