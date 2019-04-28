Sharks' Joe Pavelski: Not expected for Game 2

Pavelski (head) is not expected to suit up in Sunday's Game 2 against the visiting Avalanche, David Satriano of NHL.com reports.

Pavelski appears to still be feeling the effects of the scary injury he sustained in Game 7 against Vegas, and will continue to sit out. The Sharks' captain reportedly hasn't skated since the injury, so he was considered a long shot for Game 2. The 34-year-old's status is still considered day-to-day, and his next chance to play is in Game 3 on Tuesday.