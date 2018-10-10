Sharks' Joe Pavelski: Notches two goals versus Flyers

Pavelski scored a pair of goals on four shots in an 8-2 victory over the Flyers on Tuesday.

The 34-year-old didn't have a point through three games, so it's good to see him get on the board. Despite the slow start, owners shouldn't be concerned, and Tuesday showed why. Pavelski has scored at least 20 goals and 65 points in each of the last five seasons. His 22 goals and 66 points last season were considered a "disappointment" based on his previous production, but he recorded those numbers with his lowest shooting percentage since 2010-11. Don't be surprised if Pavelski approaches 30 goals and 70 points this season.