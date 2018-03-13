Sharks' Joe Pavelski: Notches two helpers

Pavelski had two assists in a 5-3 win over the Red Wings on Monday.

Despite injuries and turnover on the Sharks, and a 9.4 shooting percentage that is his lowest in seven seasons, Pavelski is still going strong. The 33-year-old has 18 goals and 37 assists through 69 games. Additionally, 18 of his points have come with the extra man, always a plus for fantasy players.