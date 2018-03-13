Sharks' Joe Pavelski: Notches two helpers
Pavelski had two assists in a 5-3 win over the Red Wings on Monday.
Despite injuries and turnover on the Sharks, and a 9.4 shooting percentage that is his lowest in seven seasons, Pavelski is still going strong. The 33-year-old has 18 goals and 37 assists through 69 games. Additionally, 18 of his points have come with the extra man, always a plus for fantasy players.
More News
-
Sharks' Joe Pavelski: Tacks on two more goals•
-
Sharks' Joe Pavelski: Terrorizes Oilers with four-point night•
-
Sharks' Joe Pavelski: Blows up for three points•
-
Sharks' Joe Pavelski: Racks up four points against Oilers•
-
Sharks' Joe Pavelski: Scores twice in loss•
-
Sharks' Joe Pavelski: Tacks on two points•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...