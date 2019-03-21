Sharks' Joe Pavelski: Officially out Thursday
Pavelski (undisclosed) will not play in Thursday's game against the Kings, Paul Gackle of the Bay Area News Group reports.
Pavelski was labeled doubtful for the contest entering the day, so his absence from Thursday's lineup shouldn't come as much of a surprise. He won't have to wait long for his next opportunity to retake the ice with another game on tap Friday, but Gustav Nyquist will likely remain on the top line versus the Kings.
