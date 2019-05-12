Sharks' Joe Pavelski: One of each in win

Pavelski posted a power-play goal and an assist in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Blues in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals.

It's his second consecutive multi-point outing, and his third in nine appearances during the postseason after sitting out most of the second round with a head injury. Pavelski is up to four goals and four helpers in the playoffs, adding 21 shots and 18 hits.

