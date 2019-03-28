Sharks' Joe Pavelski: Out again Thursday
Pavelski (undisclosed) will not play Thursday against the Blackhawks, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.
Pavelski will miss his fifth consecutive contest because of an undisclosed issue, and the Sharks have little incentive to rush the veteran pivot back with a playoff spot already locked up. San Jose will roll with the same lineup as it did Monday against the Red Wings, while Pavelski's next opportunity to return slides back to Saturday when the Golden Knights come to town.
