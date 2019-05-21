Sharks' Joe Pavelski: Out for pivotal Game 6
Pavelski (undisclosed) is listed as a scratch for Tuesday's Game 6 in St. Louis, and won't play per the NHL's Official roster report.
This is damaging news to a team that is already without Tomas Hertl (undisclosed) and Erik Karlsson (groin), as they try to send the series back to San Jose for Game 7. Since returning from a head injury in Game 7 versus Colorado, Pavelski has notched two goals, three assists and 10 shots in six appearances. Joe Thornton will slide in as the second-line center, and Marcus Sorenson will draw into the lineup with Pavelski out.
