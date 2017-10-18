Sharks' Joe Pavelski: Paces team to victory lane
Pavelski registered a goal and a power-play assist to complement a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Habs.
The shifty winger did commit three giveaway turnovers, but those rarely count against your total in fantasy, and besides, he pilfered two pucks on his own. More importantly, these were his first points since he added an even-strength helper in the Oct. 4 season opener. If the Sharks are to stay competitive within the Pacific Division -- led by none other than the expansion Golden Knights (5-1-0) of all teams -- they'll need more consistent production from the former Wisconsin Badger.
More News
-
Sharks' Joe Pavelski: Enduring frustrating start to 2017-18•
-
Sharks' Joe Pavelski: Resting ahead of new season•
-
Sharks' Joe Pavelski: Ends shutout streak 15 seconds in•
-
Sharks' Joe Pavelski: Not on ice for warmups Saturday•
-
Sharks' Joe Pavelski: Scoreless in milestone game•
-
Sharks' Joe Pavelski: Keeps filling net Thursday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...