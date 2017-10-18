Sharks' Joe Pavelski: Paces team to victory lane

Pavelski registered a goal and a power-play assist to complement a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Habs.

The shifty winger did commit three giveaway turnovers, but those rarely count against your total in fantasy, and besides, he pilfered two pucks on his own. More importantly, these were his first points since he added an even-strength helper in the Oct. 4 season opener. If the Sharks are to stay competitive within the Pacific Division -- led by none other than the expansion Golden Knights (5-1-0) of all teams -- they'll need more consistent production from the former Wisconsin Badger.