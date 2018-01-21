Sharks' Joe Pavelski: Picks up two assists
Pavelski posted two assists in a 2-1 victory over the Penguins on Saturday.
The 33-year-old's luck with goals hasn't improved, but he continues to rack up assists. He's up to 23 on the season, which puts him on pace to record the most helpers he's had since 2010-11. The signs point to Pavelski scoring more goals during the second half too. He owns a shooting percentage more than 4.0 percent below his career norm. A 25-goal season still isn't out of the question.
More News
-
Sharks' Joe Pavelski: Registers multiple points•
-
Sharks' Joe Pavelski: Two more power-play points Thursday•
-
Sharks' Joe Pavelski: Collects two points against Ottawa•
-
Sharks' Joe Pavelski: Picks up assist in victory•
-
Sharks' Joe Pavelski: Tallies third goal of season•
-
Sharks' Joe Pavelski: Lights lamp in victory•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...