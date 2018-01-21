Sharks' Joe Pavelski: Picks up two assists

Pavelski posted two assists in a 2-1 victory over the Penguins on Saturday.

The 33-year-old's luck with goals hasn't improved, but he continues to rack up assists. He's up to 23 on the season, which puts him on pace to record the most helpers he's had since 2010-11. The signs point to Pavelski scoring more goals during the second half too. He owns a shooting percentage more than 4.0 percent below his career norm. A 25-goal season still isn't out of the question.