Sharks' Joe Pavelski: Pots game-winner Saturday
Pavelski's 31st goal of the season stood as the deciding tally in a 3-2 win over the Canucks on Saturday.
The Sharks' whole first line was effective in this contest, as Pavelski, center Logan Couture, and left wing Timo Meier each had a goal and an assist. Pavelski rounded out the performance with five shots, two hits and two blocked shots. The forward now has 52 points in 59 games, which puts him on pace for his best output since 2015-16.
