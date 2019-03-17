Sharks' Joe Pavelski: Production slows in March

Pavelski grabbed an assist but went minus-3 in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Predators.

Pavelski has two goals and one helper in eight games in March, much slower than his seasonal output of 63 points (37 goals, 26 assists) in 72 outings. The center has also shot at a lower frequency (2.5 shots per game) but he's scoring at a career-high 20.8 percent rate. Regression may not come this season, but the 34-year-old's eight-year streak of 60-plus points per full season may be in danger in the coming years.