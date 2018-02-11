Sharks' Joe Pavelski: Racks up four points against Oilers
Pavelski scored twice, had two assists and fired six shots on goal in Saturday's win over Edmonton.
Another monstrous performance from Pavelski, who scored twice against Vegas on Thursday. The 33-year-old has fired 15 shots on goal in his last three games and is now up to 14 goals and 42 points in 55 games. The second-line center remains a very valuable fantasy forward who should be owned in all formats.
