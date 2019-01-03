Sharks' Joe Pavelski: Registers four-point night
Pavelski posted a goal, four points, a minus-1 rating and two shots on goal in a 5-4 victory against the Avalanche on Wednesday.
The veteran center scored from a bad angle to get things rolling for the Sharks, and then he picked up assists on each of their next two goals. Pavelski had a slow start in October, but he's been rolling for nearly two months now. He has 17 goals and 30 points in the last 25 games since Nov. 11. Unlike Wednesday, Pavelski doesn't have a ton of assists this season, but still, he's scored 24 goals and 37 points in 42 games.
