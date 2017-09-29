Sharks' Joe Pavelski: Resting ahead of new season
Pavelski has been off the ice for maintenance the past couple of days, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Sharks coach Peter DeBoer is reportedly trying to keep the captain fresh for the upcoming season, adding that it's "not critical" for Pavs to play in Saturday's preseason contest versus the visiting Coyotes. The top-line power-play contributor has only missed one game in the last four seasons, and fantasy players still waiting for draft day shouldn't hesitate to select him as a No. 1 forward. A former Wisconsin Badger, Pavelski posted 29 goals, 39 assists and a plus-11 rating last regular season.
