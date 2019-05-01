Sharks' Joe Pavelski: Resumes skating

Pavelski (head) is scheduled to skate on his own back in San Jose on Wednesday, Frank Seravalli of TSN.ca reports.

Pavelski has already missed the first three games of San Jose's second-round matchup with Colorado and won't be available for Thursday's Game 4, but getting back on the ice in any capacity is a huge step in the right direction in his recovery, and suggests there might be an outside chance that he'll be ready to return Saturday for Game 5. Additional updates on the veteran forward's status should continue to surface in the coming days.