Sharks' Joe Pavelski: Returns for second period
Pavelski didn't retake the ice to begin the second period, but rejoined the bench a minute into the frame, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Pavelski scored a goal when a puck deflected off of his face, but it ultimately cost him the remainder of the first period and a brief part of the second. Fortunately, it appears he's avoided major damage and should be ready to roll moving forward.
