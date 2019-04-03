Sharks' Joe Pavelski: Returns with power-play goal
Pavelski (undisclosed) scored a power-play goal on six shots in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Canucks.
He missed seven games with the injury, but didn't skip a beat upon returning. Pavelski has 38 goals and 64 points in 73 appearances this season, adding 184 shots for good measure. He's gathered 21 of his points on the man advantage.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...