Sharks' Joe Pavelski: Returns with power-play goal

Pavelski (undisclosed) scored a power-play goal on six shots in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Canucks.

He missed seven games with the injury, but didn't skip a beat upon returning. Pavelski has 38 goals and 64 points in 73 appearances this season, adding 184 shots for good measure. He's gathered 21 of his points on the man advantage.

