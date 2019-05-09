Sharks' Joe Pavelski: Returns with two points
Pavelski (head) scored a goal and added an assist in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Avalanche in Game 7.
Pavelski had missed the first six games of the series with the head injury, but he bounced back with a vital performance in the first period to help the Sharks gain a lead they did not relinquish. Pavelski has three goals and three helpers in eight playoff games, and he should play a big role in the Western Conference finals.
