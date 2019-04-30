Sharks' Joe Pavelski: Ruled out next two games
Pavelski (head) didn't travel with the team to Colorado and will miss Games 3 and 4 versus the Avs on Tuesday and Thursday, respectively, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.
Pavelski remains without a timeline to return to the action, but will for sure miss the next two games. The University of Wisconsin product tallied four points in seven postseason contests, include a goal and an assist on the power play. Gustav Nyquist figures to continue slotting into a first-line role with Logan Couture until Pavelski is cleared to return.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...