Sharks' Joe Pavelski: Ruled out next two games

Pavelski (head) didn't travel with the team to Colorado and will miss Games 3 and 4 versus the Avs on Tuesday and Thursday, respectively, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.

Pavelski remains without a timeline to return to the action, but will for sure miss the next two games. The University of Wisconsin product tallied four points in seven postseason contests, include a goal and an assist on the power play. Gustav Nyquist figures to continue slotting into a first-line role with Logan Couture until Pavelski is cleared to return.