Sharks' Joe Pavelski: Scores in losing effort

Pavelski scored a power-play goal in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Don't look now, but the 34-year-old is trending towards hitting the 50-goal mark for the first time in his career. Pavelski may have scored on Wednesday but he finished with a minus-2 rating and just two shots on goal. Despite the result, the veteran has been effective all season with 16 goals and 20 points in 26 games.