Sharks' Joe Pavelski: Scores in losing effort
Pavelski scored a power-play goal in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Don't look now, but the 34-year-old is trending towards hitting the 50-goal mark for the first time in his career. Pavelski may have scored on Wednesday but he finished with a minus-2 rating and just two shots on goal. Despite the result, the veteran has been effective all season with 16 goals and 20 points in 26 games.
More News
-
Sharks' Joe Pavelski: Tallies late pair to force overtime•
-
Sharks' Joe Pavelski: Keeps up hot streak•
-
Sharks' Joe Pavelski: Continues goal-scoring explosion•
-
Sharks' Joe Pavelski: Seven points in last three games•
-
Sharks' Joe Pavelski: Lights lamp twice in win•
-
Sharks' Joe Pavelski: Three points in win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 9
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...