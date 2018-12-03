Sharks' Joe Pavelski: Scores team-leading 17th goal

Pavelski picked up two points including a power-play assist in Sunday's 3-1 win over Montreal.

Over his last four games, Pavelski, 34, has recorded four goals to go along with a pair of assists, giving the American-born forward 23 points in 28 games. The veteran forward is enjoying a nice stretch as he chases Brent Burns (29 points) and Logan Couture (26 points) for the team lead in points. Meanwhile, Pavelski also fired a team-high four shots on goal Sunday and also blocked a pair of opposing shots. It was a noteworthy performance for the 34-year-old who continues proving with his play that for some players age is just a number.