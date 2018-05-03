Sharks' Joe Pavelski: Scores team's final goal
Pavelski had the fourth and last goal for his side Wednesday, finishing off a 4-0 win over Vegas in Game 4.
That's just Pavelski's second goal of the postseason, snapping a four-game drought that went back to Game 3 against Anaheim. The Sharks are at their best when Pavelski is producing, and if he's got his game back where it needs to be, your fantasy squad should also see some real benefits.
