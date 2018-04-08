Sharks' Joe Pavelski: Scores to extend point streak
Pavelski's goal Saturday against the Wild gives him at least one point in the final four games of the season.
Pavelski also added five shots on goal, and for the fifth straight season scored more than 20 goals and 60 points. It is also the sixth time in seven seasons Pavelski has not missed a game, establishing himself as one of the most durable players in the league. However, this is also the fourth straight season Pavelski's goal totals have declined, and at 33 years old, age is starting to be an issue. Pavelski's 9.6 shooting percentage is his lowest rate in eight seasons.
