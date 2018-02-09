Sharks' Joe Pavelski: Scores twice in loss
Pavelski netted a power-play marker and added an even-strength tally in Thursday's win over the Golden Knights.
Pavelski was credited with five shots on goal in the loss and has been a solid producer of late. The second-line center has collected three goals and nine points in his last 11 games, putting him at 38 points (12 goals) through 54 games on the season. Pavelski is heating up, so get him in your lineup, as he shoots often and plays an important role with the man advantage.
