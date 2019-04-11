Sharks' Joe Pavelski: Seems fine for Game 2

Pavelski (face) is expected to be fine for Game 2 versus the visiting Golden Knights on Friday, Nick Cotsonika of NHL.com reports.

Pavelski visited with a dentist Thursday morning, so Sharks coach Peter DeBoer didn't have an immediate update on the team captain, who scored a goal due to a deflected puck off the face in Game 1 on Wednesday night. Still, seeing as how he eventually returned for the playoff opener and apparently avoided a broken jaw, Pavs can be counted on in fantasy playoff pools for the next postseason contest at the Shark Tank. We'll keep you abreast of any changes, though.

More News
Our Latest Stories