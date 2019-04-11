Sharks' Joe Pavelski: Seems fine for Game 2

Pavelski (face) is expected to be fine for Game 2 versus the visiting Golden Knights on Friday, Nick Cotsonika of NHL.com reports.

Pavelski visited with a dentist Thursday morning, so Sharks coach Peter DeBoer didn't have an immediate update on the team captain, who scored a goal due to a deflected puck off the face in Game 1 on Wednesday night. Still, seeing as how he eventually returned for the playoff opener and apparently avoided a broken jaw, Pavs can be counted on in fantasy playoff pools for the next postseason contest at the Shark Tank. We'll keep you abreast of any changes, though.