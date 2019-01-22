Sharks' Joe Pavelski: Sets up goal in crushing defeat
Pavelski produced an assist in Monday's 6-2 loss to the Panthers.
Pavelski has quietly amassed 26 goals and 15 assists over 51 games to put him on pace for a 66-point season. The arrival of Erik Karlsson in the Bay Area has taken some attention away from Pavelski, but that's all the more reason to plug him into DFS lineups as a forward who can go off at any given time without costing top dollar in most cases.
