Sharks' Joe Pavelski: Seven points in last three games

Pavelski recorded a power-play goal and an even-strength assist in Thursday's 5-3 loss to Toronto.

After potting his 11th goal, Pavelski added what was just his third assist of the season. All three of those helpers, along with four goals, have come over the past three games, so the veteran forward's firing on all cylinders right now. Any decline in his 18.6 shooting percentage should be offset by higher assist totals moving forward.