Sharks' Joe Pavelski: Shows frustration in ugly loss
Pavelski went minus-2 and picked up a pair of minor penalties Thursday, as the Sharks were crushed by the Golden Knights 7-0 in Game 1.
The captain was whistled for interference and slashing during the third period. With tensions running high for Team Teal in the rout, a slew of penalties naturally followed, and Pavelski's slashing penalty actually was a precursor to teammate Evander Kane getting ejected for cross-checking Pierre-Edouard Bellemare in the face. Suffice it to say, Pavs and Co. will need to be much more disciplined in Game 2 on Saturday.
