Sharks' Joe Pavelski: Slick passing on display in OT win

Pavelski scored a goal and three assists in Tuesday's 7-6 overtime win over the Capitals.

Two of his helpers came on the power play, but Pavelski was active all over the ice, not just in the offensive zone -- he also racked up three shots, three blocked shots, two hits and a plus-3 rating. The 34-year-old isn't slowing down at all and now has 27 goals and 45 points through 52 games, putting him on track for his second career 40-goal campaign.