Sharks' Joe Pavelski: Slick passing on display in OT win
Pavelski scored a goal and three assists in Tuesday's 7-6 overtime win over the Capitals.
Two of his helpers came on the power play, but Pavelski was active all over the ice, not just in the offensive zone -- he also racked up three shots, three blocked shots, two hits and a plus-3 rating. The 34-year-old isn't slowing down at all and now has 27 goals and 45 points through 52 games, putting him on track for his second career 40-goal campaign.
More News
-
Sharks' Joe Pavelski: Sets up goal in crushing defeat•
-
Sharks' Joe Pavelski: Registers four-point night•
-
Sharks' Joe Pavelski: Scoring rate off the charts•
-
Sharks' Joe Pavelski: Scores team-leading 17th goal•
-
Sharks' Joe Pavelski: Scores in losing effort•
-
Sharks' Joe Pavelski: Tallies late pair to force overtime•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 17
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...