Sharks' Joe Pavelski: Still looking for first helper
Pavelski scored on one of his five shots in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Stars.
Pavelski tied his season high in shots while lighting the lamp for the seventh time in 16 games. Remarkably, Pavelski is still looking for his first assist of the season. His streak of five consecutive campaigns with 66-plus points is unlikely to be extended unless Pavelski starts showing a lot more playmaking ability.
