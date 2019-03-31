Sharks' Joe Pavelski: Still unfit to play
Pavelski (undisclosed) is not in Sunday's lineup against Calgary.
The Sharks captain has now missed seven straight games but is getting closer to returning to action. The team will gladly welcome him back, as they've gone 1-4-1 over the last six contests.
