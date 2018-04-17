Sharks' Joe Pavelski: Strikes for two power-play points

Pavelski registered two power-play points (one goal, one assist) as the Sharks crushed the Ducks 8-1 at home Monday.

This was the captain's second two-point outing of these conference quarterfinals. Pavelski looks determined to help the Sharks to their first-ever Stanley Cup championship, with his postseason efforts helping San Jose tie Boston for the scoring lead among playoff teams at 4.67 goals per game through three games. Anaheim's lack of discipline has led to a playoff-high 17 man-advantage opportunities for the Sharks, which is a trend to watch as Pavelski certainly knows how to do damage on the top unit.