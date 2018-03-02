Sharks' Joe Pavelski: Tacks on two more goals
Pavelski scored twice and fired five shots on goal in Thursday's win over the Blackhawks.
Pavelski has been on fire of late, collecting 16 points (eight goals) in his past 12 games. The 33-year-old crushed the Oilers with four points Tuesday and then led the charge as the Sharks exploded for a season-high seven goals against Chicago. The sniper is up to 52 points in 65 games and remains an elite fantasy forward.
