Sharks' Joe Pavelski: Tacks on two points
Pavelski managed a goal and an assist Tuesday night, but the Sharks dropped a 5-4 overtime decision to the Jets at home.
The goal was the second of the new year for Pavs, who has averaged a tick over 20 minutes per contest over his last five games. While his 8.1 shooting percentage is troubling, the captain has reached 10 goals by virtue of firing the puck quite a bit -- we're talking 123 shots in 47 games. At 33 years old, Pavelski remains one of the more reliable players in the game.
