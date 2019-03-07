Sharks' Joe Pavelski: Takes game-day twirl
Pavelski (illness) was on the ice ahead of Thursday night's home game against the Canadiens, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.
Typically, a player returning to the ice in any capacity following the initial disclosure of his illness means he'll be fit to play in the next game, but the Sharks called up center Dylan Gambrell to leave Pavelski's status a bit muddled, with further consideration applied to Evander Kane's mid-body issue. More clarity on these forwards should surface around pregame warmups, so we recommend that daily owners set lineups as late as possible to account for any changes.
