Sharks' Joe Pavelski: Tallies late pair to force overtime

Pavelski scored a pair of goals in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Sabres on Tuesday.

The 34-year-old did his best to will the Sharks to victory Tuesday, scoring two late in the third period to force overtime, but the Sabres did register the game-winner in overtime. Pavelski hadn't tallied a point in the last two contests, and yet he still has eight goals and 12 points in the last eight games. Pavelski probably won't be able to continue to post a 20.8 shooting percentage, and owners would like to see more assists, but still, owners have to love he's on pace for an incredible goal-scoring season. He has 15 goals and 19 points in 25 contests.