Sharks' Joe Pavelski: Tallies third goal of season

Pavelski pitched in the game-winning goal to supplement five PIM and just as many hits Wednesday for a 4-1 home victory over the Predators.

The shifty winger made his only shot count on the way to the win. Captain Pavelski knew that he had to match the intensity of a physical Predators squad, hence the season-high totals in the PIM and hit columns. Better yet, he'll aim for a point in his third straight contest when the Sharks take on the Ducks at home Saturday.